Wendy Williams Calls Kim Kardashian ‘Pathetic’ For Posting Bikini Pic To Distract From Kanye’s Behavior

Damn Wendy, tell us how you really feel! The talk show host had some harsh words for Kim Kardashian during the Oct. 8 taping of her show.

The always opinionated Wendy Williams, 54, had some scathing words for Kim Kardashian, 37, on her Oct. 8 show. The Wendy Williams Show host slammed Kim K live in front of her audience, while taking a look at a recent scandalous Instagram post from the star. “People were going off calling her, ‘pathetic, desperate, sad.’ — I agree, agree and agree. This picture is so unnecessary at a time where her husband is losing all his marbles. While he’s losing it, she’s trying to distract with pictures like this…we can’t forget about Kanye, because he’s everywhere, and not in a good way,” Wendy said to her audience.

Kim’s bikini WAS quite the statement. The pic, which showed her in a tiny two-piece swimsuit very well might be one of her raunchiest yet. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dropped jaws everywhere on Oct. 5, when she shared a steamy snapshot in the bikini, that revealed an insane amount of skin. The vintage Chanel garment barely covered her nipples! Wendy wasn’t kidding about the visceral reaction from the internet over the post – the haters came out in full force. Some internet trolls even joked that she had borrowed the barely-there swimsuit from her daughter, North West. Wendy did have one nice thing to say about the photo though! She claimed haters were probably just “jealous” because they couldn’t rock such a sexy swimsuit themselves!

Kim’s hubby, Kanye West, 41, also made headlines this week thanks to a social media, when he deleted all of his accounts! Around 1:45pm Pacific Time, on Oct. 6, the “I Love It” rapper said sayonara to his social accounts, including Twitter and Instagram. The decision came one week after he sparked backlash thanks to his Saturday Night Live appearance. Fans have become increasingly unhappy with Ye following his pro-Trump sentiments, and MAGA hate appearances, and apparently, the rapper couldn’t take the heat.

While it’s unclear if Kim was actually using this photo to distract from Kanye’s antics, or just simply felt like sharing a selfie, we have to admit, she looks damn good! You do you, Kim.