12 Unforgettable Wedding Gowns Of 2018: Meghan Markle, Barbara Bush, & More

2018 dazzled us with wedding dresses that took bridal fashion to new heights! See all of the year’s most unforgettable gowns from Meghan Markle, Barbara Bush, & more!

2018 is far from over, but we’ve already seen some some of the biggest stars in Hollywood head to the altar this year. Amy Schumer, 37, and Hilary Swank, 44, took the plunge earlier this year, and more recently, on Oct. 7, Barbara Bush, 36, tied the knot with her actor beau Craig Coyne. Of course, the royal wedding was a highlight of the year as well, and we all vicariously lived through Meghan Markle, 37, as she began her fairytale with Prince Harry, 34. All of these ladies have one thing in common though: they each wore STUNNING gowns that we could not take our eyes off of! Join us in taking a look at all of the most unforgettable celebrity wedding gowns of 2018 so far!

Meghan Markle captured the hearts of fans everywhere when she arrived to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, in a gown that was beyond breathtaking. The duchess walked down the aisle in a dress which featured a boat neck neckline, and three-quarter sleeves, in a veil that trailed long behind her. She truly looked like royalty! “Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy,” Kensington Palace confirmed about the gown.

Barabara Bush also stopped the show, when she wedded her longtime love in a super secret ceremony. The classy gown was designed for the bride by Vera Wang, and it was simple while still incredibly striking. The ivory silk gown featured a spaghetti strap detail and a cowl draped neckline, and Barbara chose to pair it with nude sandals, as well as a sheer shawl, that trailed long behind her on the big day. Plus, she sweetly added a bracelet that served as a memory of her late grandparents. “It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” she told PEOPLE.

