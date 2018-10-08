Troian Bellisario Gives Birth: ‘PLL’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Patrick J. Adams — It’s A Girl

And baby makes three! It’s official — Troian and her ‘Suits’ hubby Patrick are now first-time parents. We’ve got all the details on their exciting news here!

This is no pretty little lie! Troian Bellisario, 32, and Patrick J. Adams, 36, just welcomed a child to the world on Oct. 8, according to the new dad’s Instagram. “The world just got 8 lbs heavier,” he wrote in his sweet caption. “Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, kept their pregnancy very hush hush. So hush hush, in fact, that no one was sure whether there was any accuracy to the reports that they were expecting a little one until some sneaky baby bump pics emerged! The first time, Troian was photographed wearing a two-piece in Greece and although her bump wasn’t huge, she was obviously preggers. And when photos surfaced of her walking her dogs in August, there was no denying the baby in her belly! Her ripped tank was stretched tight, proving to fans that she was much farther along than they’d expected.

And that’s the best kind of surprise! Even though some celebrities like Hilary Duff and Shenae Grimes have used social media to let everyone behind the scenes on their pregnancy, that isn’t always the case. Troian and Patrick chose to keep this part of their journey under wraps, and we totally respect that decision.

The picture Patrick shared shows off their baby’s tiny ear and hand, and we’ll wait patiently until he and Troian give us a look at more. We wonder if they will be more forthcoming now that her baby is officially here?

Any kid coming from her and Patrick has got to be adorable, and we can’t wait to see more pics. But until then, congrats to this growing fam!