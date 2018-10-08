‘The Voice’ blind auditions have featured some serious celebrity look-alikes! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of the season 15 talent that has left Kelly, JHud, and the rest of the judges with their jaws on the floor!

There’s already been a Ben Affleck look-alike on The Voice, and the singer seriously could be Ben’s twin! He even started a whole Batman debate! But there’s a young 17-year-old singer coming up on The Voice that has Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson saying he looks like a young Fabio! “His hair was gorgeous!” Kelly raves in our EXCLUSIVE video after the young singer performs. Kelly’s the one to note that he has a young Fabio look going on. She’s totally spot-on, too! These singers make you do a double take for sure!

“I think what makes The Voice unique is what I’ve been saying all along,” Kelly says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “It’s the blinds, specifically, in the beginning that really pull you into what music is about. It’s the sound, it’s not the aesthetic.”

There’s another singer who auditions for season 15 that has Adam Levine gushing over his whole look. Adam loves the beads and the robe and everything about the singer’s vibe. The singer shows off his ensemble on stage at the judges’ request. The blind auditions are just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what singers (and the looks-alikes) show up next! The blinds will last for a few more weeks, and then we’ll move into the battle rounds! The competition is just getting started! The Voice season 15 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.