‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler & Catelynn Struggle To Fix Their Relationship After She Leaves Rehab

Catelynn made a surprise return home from rehab during the Oct. 8 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, but she didn’t receive the warmest welcome upon reuniting with Tyler.

The Oct. 8 episode of Teen Mom OG was all about various struggles in life, and let’s just say Catelynn and Tyler didn’t do the best job at coping with their issues. Catelynn actually surprised Tyler and Nova by returning home from rehab a few days earlier than expected, and while that should have been a joyous occasion, their smiles quickly turned upside down when Catelynn started sensing that Tyler had become unhappy in their relationship. And her gut instinct was right, as Tyler was later seen talking to his therapist about all the pressure he’s taken on since Catelynn’s troubles started. His therapist suggested that he and Catelynn watch the previous season of Teen Mom OG so she could see the struggles he went through over the past several months. However, when he presented the idea to Catelynn, she seemed less than enthusiastic about it. In fact, she said it’s not something she really wants to do. And then she started asking him why he’d make her relive all the troubles he experienced because of her. She shed a few tears and they didn’t seem to get anywhere, so things look grim for them right now. But at least they didn’t decide to divorce like Bristol and Dakota essentially did.

We already know that Bristol and Dakota have split up in real-time, but this week showed us what went on behind the scenes before their divorce. During a tense sit-down with each other, Bristol said, “I was a single mom for a long time, but being married, I’m more lonely now than I’ve ever been.” He then agreed that he feels lonely too. “I think that we don’t know how to coexist together, at all,” she added. Dakota, who’s a former Marine, took most of the blame, saying, “I mean, 99% of our problems in this family, in our marriage, is my anxiety and my PTSD, whether you want to believe [it], justify it or not.” However, she also admitted, “I fully take responsibility of becoming cold. And I am sorry. I’m sorry that I’m that way. I don’t think you deserve to have a wife that’s that way, and I want you to have sense of peace. But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids.” So while the idea of a split is never easy, it seems as though they were really mature about all of it.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne‘s dad found out that her boyfriend Zach had been living with her, and he wasn’t too pleased to learn that. Cory was the one who leaked the information, but he had no idea that Cheyenne’s dad didn’t know. Anyway, when Cheyenne tried rectifying the situation with her dad, saying that it was pretty obvious Zach was living with her and he should have known, it didn’t work. She told her dad that he should love her unconditionally, but he said that’s not true. In fact, he said he has conditions when it comes to loving her, and the brutal comment sent her running inside the house in tears. Yikes!

Later, Amber realized that despite her joy as a new mom, she’s still struggling with depression. And that realization came about after she asked Leah to come over, but Leah said she wasn’t interested. Instead, Leah just wanted to stay at home (at Gary‘s) and play with her little sister. It was a huge blow to Amber, but both her cousin and Gary said it’s just because Leah is getting to that age where she wants to do what she wants to do.

Finally, Maci had an awkward encounter with Ryan‘s mom, Jen, during a handoff of Bentley. They basically didn’t speak to each other, and things became even more awkward when Maci made Jen wait a while so she could finish some of Bentley’s homework with him. Oh, and Maverick finally got his haircut after several people kept telling Maci that he looked like a girl.

