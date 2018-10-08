Taylor Swift Endorses Dems. In Midterms & Twitter Cheers: She Cares More About Minorities Than Kanye

People have a LOT to say about Taylor Swift breaking her silence on politics — and many can’t help but comment on the contrast between her Democratic support and Kanye West’s love of Trump.

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed the Democratic candidates for Tennessee’s Senate and House of Representatives seats in the upcoming midterm elections. While doing so, she also slammed her state’s Republican Senate candidate, Marsha Blackburn, for not advocating for minorities, specifically women, homosexuals and people of color. Her lengthy Instagram post about the issue quickly went viral, with many on Twitter pointing out that her message is very different from that of her nemesis, Kanye West, who has publicly supported Donald Trump, a Republican with similar stances to Blackburn, on social media.

“Taylor Swift cares more about black people than Kanye West and now I need to lay down because I got a headache from just tweeting that,” one person wrote on Twitter. Someone else added, “I’d have laughed in your face if you told me TAYLOR SWIFT would be calling out systemic racism while KANYE WEST for the return of slavery (while wearing a Trump hat).” Overall, there was much shock over where Kanye and Taylor fall on the political spectrum.

It’s interesting timing for there to be a Taylor/Kanye controversy, as the singer will be taking the stage to perform one of her Kanye diss songs, “I Did Something Bad,” at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9. To open up the song, Taylor sings, “I never trust a narcissist, but they love me, so I play ’em like a violin, and I make it look oh so easy.”

All that time I wasted dragging Taylor swift and listening to Kanye when he was the real trash all along pic.twitter.com/9e8i3D9bjJ — Lennis (@__LP4) October 8, 2018

It’s 2018 and Taylor Swift is railing against systemic racism while Kanye West is running around calling slavery a choice. It’s oddly poetic? — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 8, 2018

Although she’s never confirmed the ‘narcissist’ reference is meant to be about Kanye, it’s no secret that he has been criticized for having narcissistic tendencies in the past. This is going to be a good one!