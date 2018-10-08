Serena Williams’ Husband Slams Double Standard: It’s OK For Brett Kavanaugh To Lose It, But Not My Wife?

Alexis Ohanian Sr. thinks it’s ‘bullsh*t’ Serena Williams is ‘held to a higher standard’ as a ‘black female tennis player’ than SCOTUS judge Brett Kavanaugh, who played the ‘father card’ to dismiss his sexual assault accusations.

Reddit’s co-founder, Alexis Ohanian Sr., 35, is sick of the double standard. Both his wife, Serena Williams, 37, and Brett Kavanaugh, 53, spoke their minds about what they perceived as false accusations. But while Serena’s callout to an umpire lost her a Grand Slam title in the finals of the 2018 U.S. Open, Kavanaugh was confirmed for the highest position in America’s judicial system, a Supreme Court of the United States judge, on Sept. 6 — and received an apology from President Donald Trump himself. Serena’s husband has now spoken out on how the two are held to a different level of accountability. He retweeted Alabama’s Democratic Senate candidate Deborah Barros’ sentiments on Oct. 7, which read, “Funny how a black female tennis player is held to a higher standard to keep her emotions in check than a Supreme Court nominee.” And Alexis, who wed Serena in 2017, had much more to say.

“It’s not funny, it’s bullsh*t,” the entrepreneur wrote over the Senate candidate’s tweet. In a followup tweet, he then prepared a list of reasons why it’s BS, cheekily titling it “Beta Brett.” Here were his reasons: “Played the ‘father card,'” “Cried & screamed,” “Insulted everyone’s intelligence with lies about the definitions of phrases anyone with Google could debunk,” and, lastly, “Argued hysterically with sitting Senators, even going so far as to threaten them.” Recall that while still a SCOTUS nominee, three women — Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Julie Swetnick and Deborah Ramirez — accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, which he denied during his Sept. 27 hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. After many criticized his tears and “sharp” tone, which Kavanaugh admits to in his Wall Street Journal op-ed, he later wrote that he “hope[s] everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad.”

While Trump tweeted Kavanaugh’s hearing was “powerful, honest and riveting,” Serena was given a point penalty for throwing her racket on the ground, to which she told umpire Carlos Ramos, “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry…And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!” That landed Serena with a second penalty for verbal abuse. Afterwards, Serena called the umpire’s decisions “sexist” and stood by her honesty.

If you’re going to be a Supreme Court Justice — a job that requires maintaining sober judgement — it shouldn't matter what questions you have to answer in your job interview, you keep it together. I look forward to the cartoon @damonheraldsun puts on the front page about it. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) October 7, 2018

“I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things. I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff,” Serena continued to say at the match. “For me to say ‘thief,’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief.'”