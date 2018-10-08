Scott Disick Giving Kourtney Kardashian A Hard Time Over Dating Luka Sabbat: Why It Bothers Him

Kourtney Kardashian continues to spend time with Luka Sabbat, which has Scott Disick seeing red. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why Kourt’s new romance has gotten ‘under his skin.’

There’s just something about Kourtney Kardashian, 39, dating Luka Sabbat, 20, that rubs Scott Disick, 35, the wrong way. The latest incident that left Scott seething in jealousy came on Oct. 3, when Kourt and Luka were seen leaving the Rick Owens store together. “Scott is convinced Kourtney took Luka on a shopping spree,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and it really seems to bother him because he’s been making all kinds of cracks about her being a sugar-momma.”

Forget the 19-year age difference, as it seems Scott’s latest gripe with Kourt dating Luka is over her bank account. “He used to call her a cougar,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “but now he’s taken it up a notch. He says he just busting her balls because it’s funny to him but it’s obvious this has gotten under his skin.” The Kardashian insider points out that for Scott to have an issue with how Kourt spends her money is “beyond hypocritical,” because his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, is “just as young as Luka and Scott takes her shopping all the time.”

Speaking of Sofia, it seems Scott’s jealously might be over how Kourt is stealing his thunder, so to speak. “Scott’s also been telling Kourtney he thinks she’s dating Luka just to try and compete with him for the youngest lover,” the insider adds, while adding it’s a bit “narcissistic [for] Scott to think it’s all about him.” As it turns out, the last thing Kourt is thinking about is her ex, as the source says she “doesn’t care what Scott says to mess with her and Luka. She’s having a great time and very happy. Nothing can get her down right now.”

Scott continues to “monitor” Kourt’s relationship, not just out of jealousy of seeing her with a younger man, but because of the their three kids – Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. Scott wants to make sure that whomever Kourt is dating that he won’t be a “jerk” to their family, especially if things get serious. Of course, if Scott is really that jealous, he might stop posting sexy pictures of his young girlfriend posing provocatively in their hotel room. It might lend him more credibility. Just sayin’.