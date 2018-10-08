Rob Kardashian: Why Kim & The Rest Of His Sisters Will Be Furious If He Takes Blac Chyna Back

After Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s super tumultuous relationship, his sisters are ready to disown him if he even thinks about getting back together with his baby mama.

Fans got a good hard look at just how toxic Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s relationship was thanks to their 2016 E! reality show. Now that the 30-year-old is saying she could consider taking him back after their vicious 2017 breakup, Rob’s sisters are terrified he might see it as an opportunity to try to reunite with his baby mama. “Rob’s sisters will be beyond furious if he gets back together with Chyna. They may even disown him if he does, that’s how strongly they’re against this. They saw how much she damaged him last time and they can’t bear the thought of him going through that again, the toll it takes on him and the whole family is so heartbreaking,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s a constant worry for them because they know how easily Rob can fall under her spell. And now these comments by Chyna about her wanting to get back together with him have only added to their fears. They’re terrified that he’ll fall back into the same toxic relationship with her and they feel pretty much helpless to stop it,” our source adds.

Chyna is speaking out about her roller coaster relationship with Rob, 31, in a new interview with DailyMailTV . “I wouldn’t change nothing of Rob & Chyna at all because that was our reality,” she told the show. Then came the total bombshell, as when asked if there was any chance of a reconciliation with Rob, she revealed “Yes, maybe, we’ll see. OK?” WHAT?!? Chy filed a restraining order against Rob in July of 2017 after he shared revenge porn of his ex in Instagram pics. She then made some pretty serious allegations of domestic abuse , although she later dropped her case against him and they reached a private agreement in Sept. of the same year.

Chyna and Rob’s whirlwind drama-filled relationship made everyone’s heads spin in 2016. They started dating in January of that year and by April they were engaged. The following month it was revealed that Chy was pregnant and the couple went on to film a reality show for E! that showed the constant and explosive fighting between the pair. Things seemed to look up when on Nov. 10, 2016 Chyna gave birth to daughter Dream Kardashian. But by the holidays the couple had such a bad falling out that Chyna took Dream and moved out of Rob’s house. The couple reconciled in January of 2017, only to break up again AND call off their wedding the following month. Even though they’ve been able to successfully co-parent Dream, they proved romance is just a really bad idea.