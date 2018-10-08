‘DWTS’: Why Nancy McKeon Didn’t Want To Reveal That She’d Broken Her Foot

Nancy McKeon is nursing a broken foot on ‘DWTS,’ and she dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why she kept the injury a secret as long as she could.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Nancy McKeon during rehearsals for Dancing With The Stars! During last week’s show, Nancy confirmed that she had suffered a fractured foot, but pushed on dancing with her partner, Val Cherkovskiy — and things aren’t going to get better anytime soon. “It’s not going to get more unbroken,” Nancy confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Oct. 1 episode. “So we’re just doing a lot of tape — and shoutout to extra strength Tylenol!”

Nancy admitted that her foot had been bothering her for quite a bit of time before she came clean about the pain. She even kept it a secret from Val at first! “I didn’t want to bring it up,” she explained. “I tried to handle myself for a week. I took myself to Urgent Care and the foot doctor. At first we thought it was tendonitis and welling, and we were working on that. Then I realized it wasn’t getting any better, so I felt obligated to tell them and my partner.”

Luckily, Val didn’t hold it against her. “I was like, Nancy…it’s you and me, all the way,” he revealed. “As long as it lasts. You are the best partner I could ask for this season.”

Nancy’s foot didn’t hold her and Val back from advancing in the competition last week, and they live to dance another day! We’ll see them hit the dance floor with the other remaining couples during the Oct. 8 episode at 8:00 p.m. on ABC!