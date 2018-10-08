Mike Huckabee Mocks Taylor Swift For Getting ‘Political’: 13-Year-Olds Can’t Vote’

Mike Huckabee thinks the Swifties don’t have a political voice in this country! The former presidential candidate mocked Taylor Swift for speaking out about politics because her ’13-year-old’ fans can’t vote. Rude!

Failed presidential candidate and wannabe comedian Mike Huckabee tried and failed to mock Taylor Swift, 28, for opening up about her political views. While he said that she was entitled to her opinion, he insisted that it wouldn’t matter in the upcoming 2018 midterm election — because “13-year-olds can’t vote.” While he probably thought that was a sick burn, it’s not. Here’s the deal: Taylor Swift fans come in all ages and genders. Her fanbase is not just 13-year-old girls, and a major faction of them are definitely of voting age. And hopefully, many of them will actually go to the polls on November 6 and prove Huckabee wrong.

Taylor has always stayed mum about politics, despite many of her famous friends, like Selena Gomez and Karlie Kloss, being vocal and active in the scene. That all changed on October 7, when the “…Ready For It?” singer endorsed Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen in a passionate post on Instagram. Yep, Taylor is liberal, and will be voting blue come November. She criticized his opponent, Tennessee congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, for her voting record, and explained that she’s for the candidate who best supports LGBTQ rights.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” she wrote. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation is WRONG. I believe that the systematic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote. Still with #MarshaBlackburn — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 8, 2018

Taylor’s fans have praised her for finally talking politics, and noted that it coincided with enemy Kanye West‘s shocking rant on Saturday Night Live about supporting Donald Trump. The rant happened immediately after the episode ended, as he stood onstage wearing a MAGA hat with the cast awkwardly behind him. “I’d have laughed in your face if you told me TAYLOR SWIFT would be calling out systemic racism while KANYE WEST for the return of slavery (while wearing a Trump hat),” one fan tweeted. Sounds about right!