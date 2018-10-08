Meghan McCain Sobs During Return To ‘The View’ While Thanking Co-Hosts For Love & Support

Meghan McCain returned ‘The View’ on Oct. 8 for the first time since her dad’s death and passionately thanked America and her co-hosts for showing her family so much love. Watch her emotional speech.

We missed you, Meghan McCain! The View co-host, 33, was absent from Season 22 premiere and subsequent episodes following the death of her beloved father, Senator John McCain, to the disappointment of fans. Her leave of absence ended on October 8, when she returned to the roundtable for Hot Topics and shed tears as she thanked her co-hosts and the country at large for their support and love. Meghan said, laughing through her tears, that her father “would have loved” seeing people across the United States waving American flags and honoring him during his multiple memorial services.

“Everyone came out and celebrated with love, and it made me so inspired,” she said. ” I want to thank America for being so kind to my family. The thanked her co-hosts one by one, recounting the amazing things they did for her during her father’s illness and after his death. “I’ll start with Whoopi. He loved you, he really loved you.” Meghan started sobbing, and Whoopi ran over to comfort her. Meghan revealed that she would cry on Whoopi’s shoulder in her dressing room, and “ruined” her white blouses with mascara. “Your daughter Alex and her friends — they’re my sisters. You’re family,” Meghan told her.

The View‘s newest co-host, Abby Huntsman, happens to be one of Meghan’s dearest friends, and she said she went above and beyond this past year. “Abby, when my dad was diagnosed I got wasted with you,” she said, laughing. She watched me down Jack Daniels after Jack Daniels, and I threw up, and your sister held my hair back.” That’s what friends are for!

"I really want to thank all of America with being so kind with my family."@MeghanMcCain returns to @TheView for the first time since her father Sen. John McCain passed away in August: "He wanted me to come back here, which is why I'm here." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/BwYtgRZdC3 — The View (@TheView) October 8, 2018

“When someone you love dies, you need to be around Sunny,” she said of co-host Sunny Hoskins. Sunny apparently let her hang out at her house to decompress during her stressful time and play with her chickens! “You’ve been such a good friend. I just appreciate having you as a friend.” One of Meghan’s other friends, actress Yvette Nicole Brown, filled in for Joy Behar, who was on vacation. Meghan tearfully revealed that Yvette is a caregiver for her own sick father, and she leaned on her as they experienced their shared trauma. Yvette heartbreakingly told her as they hugged, that “everything good in him is in you.” Now we’re crying.

Meghan is emotional, but strong. She quoted Rocky on Twitter on October 1 after announcing her return to The View: “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.” She’s got this! Meghan also thanked her “uncles” Joe Biden and Joe Lieberman, her father’s best friends, for getting her through the past few months. So sweet.