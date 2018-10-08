‘L&HH Hollywood’: Brooke Discovers Akbar & Teairra Mari Are Hooking Up Again

WTF?! Despite the fact that Teairra Mari is suing Akbar for allegedly releasing their sex tape, Brooke discovered that they’re still hooking up behind closed doors! Get all the details, here.

This is something we did NOT see coming. During the Oct. 8 episode of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Brooke became suspicious of Teairra Mari, after Teairra seemed extremely jealous upon hearing about K. Michelle getting friendly with Akbar. So when Brooke returned home from London, she took it upon herself to meet up with Akbar to get “the tea” on why Teairra was acting so strange. And what she discovered was incredibly shocking! Not only have Akbar and Teairra been in contact, but they’ve also been hooking up, following the leak of their sex tape!

“I still got love for Teairra,” Akbar admitted, after saying she’s just continuing with the lawsuit so she can “keep face”. When Brooke asked him if he felt bad that he “lost her in this process”, Akbar said, “I didn’t even know we weren’t together until the press conference.” That, of course, threw Brooke for a loop, so she asked Akbar to explain himself since Teairra told her that he’s “dead” to her. “We’re definitely not done,” he said before adding, “She’s still in contact with me. We still talk. We still converse. We still communicate. She flew out to see me in Dallas.”

Akbar claims that Teairra has been pursuing him and she said she’d drop her lawsuit against him if he makes her his woman. At least that’s what it sounded like he said. But either way, he said she wants to be in his life and she’s trying to figure out a way to do that.

Can you believe it? After all the trouble Teairra went to to file a lawsuit against Akbar and hold a press conference, she’s now sleeping with him again? We have a feeling this is all going to blow up in her face — it’s just a matter of time.

