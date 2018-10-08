‘KUWTK’: Kris Jenner Pushes Tristan Thompson To Propose To Khloe 1 Mo. Before Cheating Scandal

Kris Jenner tried to play wingwoman to Khloe Kardashian during an Oct. 7 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ but did her comments about marriage do more harm than help?

Kris Jenner, 62, is ready for her daughter to tie the knot already! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may me the ultimate momager, but she’s also a champion of love. During the Oct. 7 episode of the famed reality show, Kris dropped a few not so subtle hints to Tristan Thompson, 27, about ring shopping for his lady, Khloe Kardashian, 34. “You know, Corey [Gamble] bought me for Christmas a couple years ago, this really beautiful little diamond ring, that’s like, you can put it on any finger…until you get that really huge diamond that’s gonna go on her ring finger!” she said to the NBA star.

The episode was filmed back in March, during the sisters’ trip to Japan, but it is also worth noting that the chat with Tristan came just one month before his highly publicized cheating scandal. Did Kris’ comments scare Tristan away? “Of course, eventually!” Tristan replied, after Kris mentioned the ring, but – it was just weeks later that a video surfaced of the athlete kissing a woman, later identified as 29-year-old model, Lani Blair. The pair were spotted at PHD Lounge in New York City on April 7, and reportedly spent “four hours” together there before leaving and heading to Soho House. The night out even reportedly ended together at his hotel room. Needless to say, Khloe Kardashian didn’t get a ring on her finger that month.

Despite Kris’ attempt to be her daughter’s No. 1 wingwoman, Khloe and Tristan still have some things to figure out before heading to the altar. Amid reports that Koko will be moving back to Cleveland to be closer to her man, the reality star also seems to have a few doubts in her mind as to whether it’s the right decision. “She has major doubt as to what she is going to do next. She wants to keep her young family together, but without an engagement ring, or more formal commitment from Tristan, she wonders if leaving her sisters and family in Calabasas is her best option,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Then, Khloe shared a cryptic Instagram post on Instagram on Oct. 6, which had fans convinced she was talking about her relationship with Tristan! “We don’t always choose what happens to us, but we can choose to see it as a positive, to believe it is for the best, and to use it to grow,” she wrote in a post.