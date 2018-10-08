Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Luka Sabbat After Scott & Sofia’s Weekend PDA & Sexy Pics

Going strong! On the same weekend Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted flaunting major PDA, Kourtney Kardashian reunited with her rumored love interest, Luka Sabbat. See the pic here!

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t about to let Scott Disick and Sofia Richie be the cutest couple on the Internet this weekend! Her ex and his current love heated things up with a sexy hotel room Instagram pic on Oct. 6, followed by a night out at the Conor McGregor fight. But the next day, it was Kourtney who was photographed out and about with her rumored man, Luka Sabbat, 20. The two were joined by Kendall Jenner and some friends, but they were standing close as paparazzi snapped away at the group goofing around on the street.

After Kourtney and her ex, Younes Bendjima, split in August, she’s been spending a lot of time with Luka, despite their nearly 20-year age difference. While the Grown-ish star is a friend of the Kardashian family, she’s specifically been seen with Kourtney more than anyone else in the brood over the last two months. The two have yet to confirm a relationship, but Luka did comment on the rumors for the first time during an interview on Oct. 4.

While Luka didn’t confirm or deny the dating rumors, he did lament over not being able to keep anything private in his life. “It’s all public,” he told Us Weekly. “It doesn’t even matter. There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018.” When asked point-blank if he was dating Kourtney, he added, “I don’t know. It’s my life. People read stuff.”

Well, it certainly looks like we won’t be getting a clear answer out of these two anytime soon, but there definitely hasn’t been a shortage of photos of them. Sorry, Scott and Sofia…