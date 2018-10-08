Kim Zolciak Shows Off Her Much Smaller Boobs 3 Weeks After Her Breast Reduction – See Pics

Kim Zolciak is looking like a whole different woman these days. We’ve got the pics showing off her new chest following breast reduction surgery.

Kim Zolciak has a whole new cleavage after undergoing breast reduction surgery on Sept. 19 and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star looks fantastic. Her supersized DD’s had been causing her back pain so she went to her go-to doc to drop down to a lighter C cup. In the first pics of her new breasts, Kim wore a low-cut black tank top during a series of Instagram stories on Oct. 8 and she still has a fantastic bust, but it looks far more natural. Her new cleavage is much more proportionate to her overall frame, especially with her itty bitty waistline.

The 40-year-old had tipped fans off that she wanted her breasts reduced during a July episode of her House of Kim podcast when she discussed an upcoming visit with her go-to plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Hochstein. “I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that,” she said on the air. “I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older….I was thinking of going from like a DD to like a C.”

Kim revealed that she went under the knife in a Sept. 19 Instagram stories pic where she shared a post-op photo with bandages around her chest and wrote, “Part of the itty bitty titty committee.” Obviously from today’s pic she still has a chest that most women would envy. Now she’s just in a lot less pain while still looking fab.

After the surgery Kim explained on her Sept. 26 podcast that ‘It’s like, you know what? I’m 40, I’m tired,” she said. “My back was hurting me and it wasn’t proportionate. I almost felt like I was hunching my back a lot… to not really show them off.” Now that she has a lighter chest, hopefully those back problems will go away and she’ll be more body confident when it comes to her wonderful new breasts.