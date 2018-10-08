Khloe Kardashian Claims She’s Never Had Work Done On Her Face & People Are NOT Buying It

Khloe Kardashian has always maintained she’s never gone under the knife when it comes to her beautiful face. Fans are calling out her latest claims of being au natural as total B.S.

Khloe Kardashian‘s looks sure have evolved over the years. The 34-year-old has always maintained that drastic changes in her face have been due to weight loss or incredible makeup contouring. Despite being open about the fact that her mom wanted the Good American Jeans founder to get a nose job from the time she was a child, Koko maintains that her face is the one she was born with. In a Twitter post she claimed she’s never gone under the knife to do anything to her face and fans are calling her out AND bringing receipts showing that her nose has drastically changed from the way it used to look.

“I hope that whenever I need/want a facial surgery I can just take a pill or something lol this shit scares me #KUWTK,” Khloe tweeted on Oct. 7. With that she opened up a big old can of haterade from fans who think she wasn’t being honest with them. Some even produced photos from her 20’s when her nose appeared to be far broader and not the perfectly sculpted snout she has today.

Khloe’s comment came about as she was live tweeting during Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Yeah, I don’t think so,” one fan wrote about her claim to never having work done on her face. Many just replied with memes or GIFs showing shady disbelief. One fan openly called her out, responding “As long as you are happy with your lies sister.” Another added “Girl….. Did you forget what your original face looks like?” Yet another told her “Now khloe ur my fav but let’s keep it 100!! U have had like 3 faces already. Ur beautiful but u ain’t gotta lie.”

Khloe has admitted to getting laser treatments done to give her a super puffy pout, but she has steadfastly denied having her nose done, even though it does look really different than it did before she became super famous. Koko told Cosmopolitan in Dec. of 2013 that mom Kris Jenner wanted her to get a nose job from the time she was a child. “She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job,” she told the publication. “I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it. I’ve grown into my face, but I’ve had make-up artists tell me, ‘You should get a nose job.’ I’m so happy that I never have. I’m proud for losing weight when I wanted to and I’ve never resorted to surgery. I’m not against it – one day I probably will but it would be on my terms.”