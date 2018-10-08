Keo Motsepe’s ‘DWTS’ Vlog: Evanna Lynch ‘Shares Her Story’ In Week 3 & It’s ‘Beautiful’

Keo Motsepe is back with his EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife vlog! Ahead of week 3, Keo tells us EXCLUSIVELY about Evanna Lynch’s Most Memorable Year dance. He reveals that their dance is ‘going to be very beautiful.’ Watch now!

Keo Motsepe, 28, and Evanna Lynch, 27, are still in the competition and will be performing a Viennese waltz on the Oct. 8 episode of Dancing With the Stars. Right after his rehearsal, Keo sat down to reveal EXCLUSIVELY in a new vlog for HollywoodLife how he and Evanna have been preparing for week 3’s theme, Most Memorable Year. “This week is very emotional on Dancing With the Stars because all the celebs are talking about their Most Memorable Year,” Keo says in our EXCLUSIVE vlog. “It’s pretty much a year that they’ll never forget.”

Keo and Evanna will be dancing to “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams from the Harry Potter movies. We ALL know that tune! “It’s going to be very beautiful,” Keo reveals. “She shares her story to the world.” Evanna starred as Luna Lovegood in the final four Harry Potter movies. Being a part of the franchise changed her entire life, so this dance is going to be one very near and dear to her heart. We can’t wait to feel all the feels!

Keo adds: “It was very challenging to choreograph this because, you know, you always want to make sure that you don’t overpower the story or the story doesn’t overpower the dance. So you just have to find that fine line.” This is going to be Keo and Evanna’s best dance yet. We can feel it! Team Kevanna is just getting started. They scored a 24 out of 30 both nights in week 2 for their samba and jive. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Keep coming back every Monday for Keo’s DWTS vlog for HollywoodLife!