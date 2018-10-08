Kendall Jenner Shows Off Insanely Small Waist at Veuve Clicquot Event — Smaller Than Kim?

Kim Kardashian’s waist is an insane 24 inches, but Kendall just showed off her tiny stomach, and she’s giving Kim a run for her money! See the sisters side by side below!

Kendall Jenner, 22, looked so chic in a blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles on October 6. Her tiny waist was defined in her corset dress, and she also showed off her long model legs! Her hair had tons of volume and was styled in a side part by The OUAI founder Jen Atkin. It had tons of shine and movement! Her natural, pretty makeup was by artist Mary Phillips. She looked amazing from head to toe!

Kendall’s corset dress brought attention to her toned abs, just like her big sister Kim Kardashian. Kim works with trainer Melissa Alcantara six days a week, and does 90 minute workouts. They have been working together for just over a year now, and Kim told E! “I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.” Kim has a 24 inch waist!

This corset dress trend is alive and well — see more stars rocking the look in the gallery attached above. Bella Hadid just wore a nude corset outfit at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party in New York in September during New York Fashion Week, and Blake Lively wore one at the 2018 Met Gala. Did you love Kendall Jenner’s look at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic?