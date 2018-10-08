Katy Perry Reveals BF Orlando Bloom Is Her Biggest Fan: He’s ‘A Great Anchor’ In My Life

Katy Perry has been a major pop star for 10 years, and now, she’s ready to ‘disrupt’ the sleepy shoe industry and she’s got her boyfriend Orlando Bloom’s support every step of the way.

Katy Perry, 33, is fearless on stage, and now, she’s taking a break from music to focus on her Katy Perry Collections footwear brand. Since 2016, Katy has been designing colorful and fun footwear with massive success. She spoke exclusively with our sister site, Footwear News, about her boyfriend Orlando Bloom‘s support, her on-stage persona and her designer icons. “My heroes are Sophia Webster and Charlotte Olympia,” Katy told FN. “I love Charlotte Olympia, and I always have for about 10 years, but the shoes are like $700 a pair. So I try to be kind of the little sister, or the cousin — the affordable cousin.”

Despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, Katy stays grounded by the people around her. “My sister lives right next door to me, and my family is not really fazed by anything. They’re proud of me, but they don’t put me on a pedestal — everybody is pretty normcore. My boyfriend, [Orlando Bloom], is a great anchor. For some reason, I attract people who are really real and call me out on stuff when I’m being cuckoo.”

Katy has been going, going, going non-stop for the past 10 years, and has become an icon of confidence and speaking her mind, especially on stage. “I didn’t always have [that fearlessness]. I’ve done a lot of work lately in the past year on my mental health, on my spiritual and emotional side. Now I’ve been trying to find the balance and not overindulging, just trying to stay grounded.”

Katy looks absolutely gorgeous and so chic in these images from Footwear News! On breaking into the fashion world, Katy says, “It’s no small feat, the logistics and organization and responsibility you have to have. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I want to start a shoe line’ — I mean, not if you want to be successful. There are a lot of people who do collaborations, and that’s super-fun, and good for them. But I wanted ownership — it was important to me to [approach this like] Victoria Beckham did. She paved the way for pop stars. You can be taken seriously if you do take it seriously.”