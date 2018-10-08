Kate Gosselin Twins Cara & Mady Turn 18: See Sweet Girls All Grown Up

Where has the time gone? Kate Gosselin’s twin daughters Mady and Cara are now adults! The girls just turned 18 and we’ve got the the celebration pic of the beautiful young ladies.

What a big day for the Gosselin family! Twins Mady and Cara turned 18 on Oct. 8 and mom Kate, 43, held quite the party to celebrate their entry into adulthood. The proud mama took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the young ladies, showing Mady holding a gold “1” balloon while Cara held a matching “8.” Fans first got to know the twins as well as their younger sextuplet brothers and sisters when the girls were just seven years old. The family’s reality show Jon and Kate Plus Eight debuted in 2007 and they were just little girls. Now they are all grown up and are such beauties!

The twins have their own individual style, as Mady is seen in the pic in a black and white plaid off the shoulder top and black skinny jeans. Sis Cara is wearing a dark rose sweater with shoulder cut-outs and unlike her sis she wears glasses. Two things the girls definitely have in common are gorgeous smiles that they show off in the pic as well as great manicure jobs. Although there again the twins show their individuality, as Mady rocked a black polish while Cara had white nails.

Both girls have Instagram accounts, but they are set to private since they are no longer reality TV stars. “My adult daughters: @mady.gosselin and @cara.gosselin (FYI: these are their ONLY official IG accounts) #SoProud What a fun memory filled day we had together today,” Kate captioned the pic.

Earlier in the day the mother of eight showed off IG photos prepping for the festivities, including a cake, cups of colorful candy and place settings with plates and napkins that read “Happy 18th Birthday.” Kate captioned the pic: “Getting ready………it’s a BIG busy day here! HAPPY 18th Birthday, Cara and Madelyn! There are no words to describe how proud I am of you both. Despite the many turbulent times you’ve had to deal with so far in life, you have emerged as wise, level headed, reasonable, forgiving, loving, kind and absolutely brilliant ADULTS!”

She continued, “I can say that I’ve poured endless love into you and fought tooth and nail for the best for you, but I cannot possibly take credit for the truly wonderful humans (adult humans!) you have become! You will thrive in life, I am certain, and I will still be with you every step of the way going forward, continuing to guide you and love you😘😘. I love you both so very very much and I wish peace, happiness and the great successes I know are coming your way!” The twins’ father Jon — who the girls say they don’t talk to — was way more low key, as he posted a simple Instagram message that read ” Happy 18th Birthday! To my Twin girls Mady And Cara. Love Dad.”