OMG, Joey King Shaved Her Head For A New TV Role — See Dramatic Makeover

WOAH! Joey King just shaved her head, proving her commitment to a new acting role! See the insane before and after pics by clicking below!

Joey King, 19, shaved her head! She posted a video and a photo on her Instagram on October 8, writing: “My name for the next 4 months, is Gypsy Rose Blanchard. I’m mortified by this story and honored to be able to portray it. What a wild ride this will be on ‘The Act’ @hulu Link in my bio for the exclusive interview I gave with @allure talking about the decision to shave my head for a 3rd time for a project I’m so ready to take on.” Wow, she’s totally fearless with this amazing hair makeover!

“I’ve never really had an attachment to my hair. I couldn’t care less what happens to it,” she told Allure. “No part of me was nervous or was second-guessing it. So many people would ask me, ‘Are you really scared?’ or ‘Are you nervous?’ or say, ‘You’re so brave.’ And I’d go, ‘I’m not brave, I’m just cutting my hair off.'” Watch the video of her hair makeover below:

Joey told Allure, “I know this sounds crazy, and not a lot of people will agree with me, but I think every woman should shave her head at least once in her life,” King says. “It’s not like they’re going to regret it 10 years down the line when their hair is long again. It’s something that’s very freeing, really fun, and really empowering.” She looks SO COOL in that after pic! And P.S., she’s wearing The Candy sunglasses in purple/rose gold by Privé Revaux.