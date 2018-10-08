Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Spend Rare Time Apart As She Hits Up Japan For Work Trip

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, right? Hailey and Justin have been attached at the hip for the last few months, but the model is globetrotting all on her own!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, clearly loves spending time with her husband Justin Bieber, 24 — they’ve been practically inseparable for four months — but she’s got a career to care about! The model arrived in Tokyo on Oct. 7 ahead of another Tommy Hilfiger show. She was spotted at the airport looking super stylish and sporting a huge smile. Hailey had on a matching white cropped hoodie and sweat pants, along with sneakers and an oversized denim jacket. She later shared a street style shot on social media in a leather jacket, green dress and combat boots. The model always finds a way to make casual look oh so cute, which is what she’s been doing on the runway for Tommy Hilfiger all season long.

Since she and Winnie Harlow, 24, were named the brand’s icons this year, they’ve been slaying the catwalk. Who could forget when Hailey had her toned tummy on display in a red sports bra and matching sweats with a sweatshirt tied around her waist in Tommy Hilfiger’s September show? With her hair pulled back from her face, she looked as fresh-faced and gorgeous as always. Justin wasn’t at that show in Shanghai either, but from vacationing in Italy to attending church service in Los Angeles, the two have been spending so much time together that it’s a little surprising to see the newlyweds separate.

In fact, a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Hailey would be willing to pause her modeling in order to have a baby with Justin. “Justin can’t wait to be a dad and Hailey is totally open to putting her career on hold for a pregnancy,” the insider said. How exciting would it be if the next time Hailey hit the runway in Tokyo, her husband was in the audience with their little one?

But okay, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. For now, we just bet that these two are missing each other a ton! Maybe Justin will fly out and surprise her? One can only hope…