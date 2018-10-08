Eva Marcille Married: ‘RHOA’ Star, 33, Weds Michael Sterling In Romantic Ceremony & Costars Attend

Eva Marcille, 33, is a married woman! The ‘RHOA’ star and Michael Sterling reportedly said ‘I do’ on October 7 and the details are too cute! And, here’s who showed up for the ceremony from the hit Bravo show!

Eva Marcille, 33, and Michael Sterling are married, according to Us Weekly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reportedly wed the lawyer on Sunday, October 7, in Atlanta, with some familiar faces in attendance. Guests included Marcille’s costars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams, Us reports. While the apparent ceremony was said to be a magical one, photos have not been released. Eva announced on Christmas Day in 2017 that she and Michael had gotten engaged after more than a year of dating.

Eva, the winner of America’s Next Top Model (cycle 3), previously spoke about why Atlanta was the right place for them to say “I do.” — “We met in Atlanta and fell in love in Atlanta,” she told Essence in January. “My fiancé is from Beaumont, Texas, and I’m from Los Angeles so I think it only appropriate for us to actually get married … where we met.”

The television personality also explained how her 4-year-old daughter, Marley Rae — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall — would play a major role in her nuptials. “She’s going to be my flower girl and she’s super excited. We talk about the wedding often, about her being a part of it and her picking out a fancy dress,” Eva said.

Eva and Michael welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, Michael Todd Sterling Jr., on April 13, 2018.

While Eva has many reasons to celebrate, one more would be that she is reportedly set to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a series regular on the forthcoming season (10) of the hit Bravo series. Eva has appeared on the show recently as a friend of Nene Leakes.