‘DWTS’ Most Memorable Year — The First Perfect Score Is Awarded & [Spoiler] Is Eliminated

Week 3 was an emotional rollercoaster, with heartbreaking stories but also the best scores of the season so far! Read our recap below.

First up, Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber did a Viennese Waltz to “We are the Champions” by Ray Chew Live. She picked the year 1984, when she won the Olympic gold medal in gymnastics. The very first dance had me in tears — this night really gets me. Judge Len Goodman said, “You epitomize an athlete’s fighting spirit….it was a lovely performance.” Bruno Tonioli loved their determination. Carrie Ann Inaba was also misty-eyed! “I was deeply touched, which is what this week is about.” They got a 24 out of 30!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson did a Jive to “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc. 2018 was his most memorable year — he is only 17 and his life is just getting started! Zombies came out, and now he is applying to college! It was amazing, and he even did a BACKFLIP off the judges’ table! “This guy has such strength and elasticity. That was fantastic,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was clean and precise. Len loved the sharp flicks and kicks. They got a 27!

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy did a Rumba to “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham. Her most memorable year was 2006, when her family was complete with her husband and two daughters. “It was beautiful,” Carrie Ann said. Len said she needed more hip action. “Your turns are much improved but it was a conservative rumba,” Bruno said. They got a 22!

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten danced Contemporary to “How to Save a Life” by Ray Chew Live. On Mother’s Day 2014, her father told her that her mother had stage 4 cancer and she wouldn’t live much longer. “Your dancing never disappoints me. The performance level is great. Loved the lifts,” Len said. “You have a guardian angel. Beautiful movement, I loved it,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann thanked her for the gift she gave the audience. They got a 26!

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe did a Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams. Evanna had an eating disorder at just 11 years old and miraculously became pen pals with J.K. Rowling. It gave her a will to live. “Your magic is stronger than ever! We are all under your spell,” Bruno said. Len said it was a magical performance. They got a 27!

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson did a Viennese Waltz to “You are the Reason” featuring a live performance by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis. His most memorable year is this year, because he fell in love with his girlfriend Kendall. Carrie Ann commended his effort and said he stayed on the beat. Len said, “your dancing is a work in progress. I can see a more confident Joe.” Bruno said he needs to work on the quality of his movements. Ouch. They got an 18.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke did a Samba to “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona. Len said he had no works, and gave them a standing ovation. “For 27 seasons, I have done the show. That was one of the best sambas I’ve seen,” Bruno said. THEY GOT A PERFECT 30! The first perfect score of the season!

John Schneider and Emma Slater did a Waltz to “Smile” by Ray Chew Live. His most memorable year was 2016, when he survived a horrible flood, and lost his mother. “It was very moving,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said he had beautiful expression. They got a 21!

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess did a Contemporary dance to “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.” Carrie Ann said this dance was miles ahead of last week. Len said it was his best dance so far. “Honest, real, the storytelling was superb,” Bruno said. They got a 23, his highest score so far.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong did a Rumba to her own song “2 On,” but an acoustic version. “It had a modern edge. That was your best dance and it’s a tough dance,” Len said. Bruno said it was sensuous and elegant. They got a 27!

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold did an Argentine Tango to “Lux Aeterna” by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet. His biggest year was 2016, when he won the Super Bowl. “That was an almost superhuman display of strength. Mind-blowing,” Bruno said. Len loved the lifts. They got a 26.

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to another couple. Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated.