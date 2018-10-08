Donald Trump Slams Taylor Swift For Endorsing TN Democrat Candidate: I Like Her ‘Less Now’

Donald Trump not only disagreed with Taylor Swift’s political opinions ahead of the midterm elections, but he took jabs at her music. Watch the shocking video from Oct. 8, here!

President Donald Trump, 72, is fired up after Taylor Swift, 28, put Tennessee’s Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn on blast. In an unprecedented move for the pop star, Taylor broke her silence on political affairs in a lengthy Instagram post on Oct. 7, slamming the Senate candidate for voting against “equal pay for women” and the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, among other things. But Trump didn’t appreciate Taylor joining the conversation. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now,” the POTUS said to reporters outside the White House on Oct. 8.

In lieu of Marsha, Taylor said she’ll be casting her vote for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democrat Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives. But Trump wasn’t only happy that she’s voting for the opposing party. He took her callout towards the Republican Senate candidate personally! “Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job now in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially, which she should,” Trump also told the reporters. “She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her.” Ouch! Watch Trump say the words himself, below.

Many were shocked after Taylor shared her midterm voting plans to her 112 million Instagram followers. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has received backlash in the past for not being vocal about her political standing, after being heralded as an “Aryan Goddess” by Andrew Anglin, a white supremacist, among others. But Taylor put to bed any rumors that she’s a supporter of the alt-right with her latest Instagram post! “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Taylor wrote in Sunday’s post. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Taylor continued to write. Oct. 9 is the last day for Tennesseans to register to vote for the midterms, as Taylor pointed out in her post.