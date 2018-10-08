Donald Trump ‘Furious’ Melania Claims To ‘Monitor’ His Social Media — He Believes It Makes Him Look ‘Weak’

Is there a social media showdown brewing in the White House? Donald Trump, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, is ‘furious’ over Melania Trump’s comments about his Twitter, but she ‘doesn’t care’ what he thinks.

Forget her “colonialism-chic” fashion choice. The main problem stemming from Melania Trump’s Africa trip might be the comments she made about President Donald Trump, 72. Melania threw a little shade at her husband’s Twitter fingers while talking to reporters in Cairo, saying she doesn’t always agree with Donald’s tweets. Those off-handed remarks have sent Donald into a rage. “Donald wasn’t so happy,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He was furious that she claimed to monitor his social media and tell him to put his phone down—he thinks that makes him look weak, and that’s the very last thing he thinks he is.”

“He made his feelings clear to Melania when she returned,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “but she doesn’t care what he says, she is determined to continue to speak her mind and what she believes to be her truth, regardless of how Donald wants her to behave.” Yes, Melania said she has told Donald to “put the phone down” while speaking to the press on Oct. 6. She also said that while he’s off rage-tweeting about “fake news,” she’s not 100% on board.

“I don’t always agree with what he tweets,” she said, “And I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t. But I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.” She did echo Donald’s support of Brett Kavanaugh. Before saying that “all the victims they need — we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had, but I am against any kind of abuse or violence.”

She’s also against anyone trolling her for her fashion choices. While visiting Kenya, she donned a pith helmet for a safari tour. In addition to being a stereotype of safari tours, the helmet is a symbol of European colonialism of the African continent. In addition to that, her white outfit in Egypt was dragged, as many compared her to Michael Jackson in his “Smooth Criminal” video. Despite all this clatter, Melania isn’t bothered. “Aside from all the ‘controversy’ surrounding her outfit choices,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “Melania thinks her Africa trip was a great success, and she’s very proud of the work she carried out and what she achieved.