‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestants Cheryl Burke and Juan Pablo Di Pace excitingly received the first perfect score of season 27 after giving an incredible Samba performance on Oct. 8.

Dancing with the Stars contestants Cheryl Burke and Juan Pablo Di Pace had an amazing night on Oct. 8 when they received the first perfect 30 score of the show’s 27th season! The talented duo gave an impressive Samba performance to “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente De Zona and captured the judges’ hearts with their hard work and incredible moves. Judge Len Goodman was speechless by their perfection and gave them a standing ovation while Bruno Tonioli simply said, “For 27 seasons I have done the show, that was one of the best sambas I’ve seen.”

The perfect score for Cheryl and Juan was very well deserved. The dancing pro and Argentine-born actor have been working extremely hard during rehearsals and although it can be challenging at times, neither one are ready to give up. Cheryl won the top spot of the show twice already so Juan must be feeling the pressure to help her win a third but he seems to be handling it well!

Cheryl and Juan’s latest dance has been one of the most thrilling moments of the season so far. The partners have such a great rapport every time they take to the dance floor and the way Juan keeps up with the dance moves has been exciting to watch. In addition to Cheryl and Juan, actor Milo Manheim and his partner Witney Carson have been the other dancing couple to keep an eye on this season. They’ve been inching their way closer to the mirrorball trophy with every performance they give as well so it will be fun to see who takes over in the anticipating competition!