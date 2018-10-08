Columbus Day Sales — Save Up To 40 Percent Off BCBG, Milly, Bare Minerals, & More
From mattresses to makeup, from appliances to cute dresses, you can shop and save on just about everything on Monday, October 8!
There are so many deals this Columbus Day Weekend! If you’re in the mood for fashion, beauty, or even home must-haves, check out these deals below and get ready to shop! Old Navy is having some ridiculous sales from October 1 though October 9. There are literally thousands of styles on sale, starting at $5! Tees (Family), Kids/Baby Graphics, Girls/Toddler Girls/Baby Girls Leggings are $5, tons of Long Sleeve Tees (Family), Adult Graphics, Kids/Baby Jeans, and Girls/Toddler Girls/Baby Girls Dresses are $10. Adult Jeans, Women’s Dresses, and Adult Sweaters start at $15 and outerwear, adult sweatshirts and adult pants are available for $20!
Retail Me Not has a ton of exclusive codes at stores like Bloomingdale’s, Best Buy and more. If you’re in New York City near 5th avenue, check out Lord & Taylor’s flagship store on 38th and 5th. The store is (very sadly) closing for good, so almost EVERYTHING is on sale. See more Columbus Day sales below!
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Dates: October 5th – October 9th
Sale: 25% off sitewide and free shipping
Allswell Home
Dates: 10/3 – 10/10
Sale: 30% off all things TWIN sized – mattresses and bedding
Code: TWINNING
Bloomingdales:
RetailMeNot Exclusive, $10 cash back for Online Purchases of $150+ Sitewide
Dates: Through 10/10
Best Buy:
RetailMeNot Exclusive, $10 Back on $200+, $25 Back on $500+, $70 Back on $1,200+ for Online/instore Purchases
Dates: Ongoing
ModCloth
October Love List/Wish List Sweepstakes – Wish & Win a $500 Shopping Spree
Dates: 10/1-10/7
About: To enter the Sweepstakes, log in to your ModCloth online account at Modcloth.com and add a product to your ModCloth “wishlist” or “lovelist”. Each product added to this list will count as an entry for the chance to win a $500 ModCloth gift card.
UDRA:
When: Thursday, October 4th – Tuesday, October 9th
Where: audraofficial.com
What: 10% off entire order with code: “COLUMBUSDAY”
BCBGMAXAZRIA:
When: Monday, October 1st – Monday, October 8th
Where: bcbg.com
What: 30% Off Regular & Sales Items
BCBGeneration:
When: Monday, October 1st – Monday, October 8th
Where: bcbgeneration.com
What: 30% Off Select Regular Cold Weather Items
Ellos:
When: Thursday, October 4th – Monday, October 8th
Where: Ellos.com
What: 20% off coats and jackets
Fleur du Mal:
When: Monday, October 8th
Where: FleurduMal.com
What:
– $50 off $250 with code “takeitoff50”
– $100 off $400 with code “takeisoff100”
– $250 off $800 with code “takeitoff250”
– $500 off $1500 with code “takeitoff500”
– *offer excludes all new arrivals
Manduka:
When: Thursday, October 11th – Monday, October 15th
Where: manduka.com
What: Flash Sale
MILLY:
When: Thursday, October 4th – Tuesday, October 9th
Where: milly.com
What: 25% off site wide, with code: “LOVEMILLY”
LANE BRYANT
Visit any Lane Bryant Outlet near you to get half off on select clothing, sleepwear and accessories until October 8. Also, scoop up the Lane Bryant’s newest flawless fit denim – the Smoothing Stretch Skinny jean, which you can get your hands on for the first time ever this weekend.
bareMinerals Boutique/ bareminerals.com
10/4 – 10/10 – Foundation & Skinlongevity 50ml Bundle for $65 (Value is up to $92, up to 30% off)
10/5 – 10/8 – Additional 20% off Entire Purchase, 40% off Clearance
Buy one, get one on the detoxifying antioxidant water booster
Coupon Code: BOGOWATER
Dates: Oct 4th – 8th
Use coupon code “Columbus” for 25% off the entire website Oct 6 – Oct 8.
Brand: Coldwater Creek
Dates of Sale: Now – Monday, October 9th 2017
Sale: Extra 40% off Sales & Outlet Items (for a savings up to 75% off original prices)
Code at Checkout: FALL40
Coldwatercreek.com/outlet
Brand: Summit by White Mountain
Dates of Sale: Friday, October 6th – Thursday, October 12th
Sale: Additional 20% off all sale shoes
Code at Checkout: COLUMBUS20
Brand: Bernardo
Dates of Sale: Monday, October 9th 2017
Sale: Free 2-Day Shipping
Code at Checkout: DISCOVER
Website: Bernardo1946.com/
Brand: Latigo
Dates of Sale: Monday, October 9th 2017
Sale: Free Shipping
Code at Checkout: no code needed
Latigoshoes.com/
Brand: Baretraps
Dates of Sale: Monday, October 9th 2017
Sale: Free Shipping
Code at Checkout: no code needed
Baretraps.com/
Brand: Remo Tulliani
Dates of Sale: Friday, October 6th – Tuesday, October 10th
Sale: 25% off site wide
Code at Checkout (if needed): RTColumbus
Tulliani.com
Brand: Pikolinos
Dates of Sale: Friday, October 6th – Tuesday, October 10th
Sale: Free Gift With Purchase
Code at Checkout: COLUMBUS
Pikolinos.com
Home Depot
Up to 35% off select appliances
Macy’s
Up to 20% off select luggage