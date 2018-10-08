Columbus Day Sales — Save Up To 40 Percent Off BCBG, Milly, Bare Minerals, & More

From mattresses to makeup, from appliances to cute dresses, you can shop and save on just about everything on Monday, October 8!

There are so many deals this Columbus Day Weekend! If you’re in the mood for fashion, beauty, or even home must-haves, check out these deals below and get ready to shop! Old Navy is having some ridiculous sales from October 1 though October 9. There are literally thousands of styles on sale, starting at $5! Tees (Family), Kids/Baby Graphics, Girls/Toddler Girls/Baby Girls Leggings are $5, tons of Long Sleeve Tees (Family), Adult Graphics, Kids/Baby Jeans, and Girls/Toddler Girls/Baby Girls Dresses are $10. Adult Jeans, Women’s Dresses, and Adult Sweaters start at $15 and outerwear, adult sweatshirts and adult pants are available for $20!

Retail Me Not has a ton of exclusive codes at stores like Bloomingdale’s, Best Buy and more. If you’re in New York City near 5th avenue, check out Lord & Taylor’s flagship store on 38th and 5th. The store is (very sadly) closing for good, so almost EVERYTHING is on sale. See more Columbus Day sales below!

RACHEL Rachel Roy

Dates: October 5th – October 9th

Sale: 25% off sitewide and free shipping

Allswell Home

Dates: 10/3 – 10/10

Sale: 30% off all things TWIN sized – mattresses and bedding

Code: TWINNING

Bloomingdales:

RetailMeNot Exclusive, $10 cash back for Online Purchases of $150+ Sitewide

Dates: Through 10/10

Best Buy:

RetailMeNot Exclusive, $10 Back on $200+, $25 Back on $500+, $70 Back on $1,200+ for Online/instore Purchases

Dates: Ongoing

ModCloth

October Love List/Wish List Sweepstakes – Wish & Win a $500 Shopping Spree

Dates: 10/1-10/7

About: To enter the Sweepstakes, log in to your ModCloth online account at Modcloth.com and add a product to your ModCloth “wishlist” or “lovelist”. Each product added to this list will count as an entry for the chance to win a $500 ModCloth gift card.

UDRA:

When: Thursday, October 4th – Tuesday, October 9th

Where: audraofficial.com

What: 10% off entire order with code: “COLUMBUSDAY”

BCBGMAXAZRIA:

When: Monday, October 1st – Monday, October 8th

Where: bcbg.com

What: 30% Off Regular & Sales Items

BCBGeneration:

When: Monday, October 1st – Monday, October 8th

Where: bcbgeneration.com

What: 30% Off Select Regular Cold Weather Items

Ellos:

When: Thursday, October 4th – Monday, October 8th

Where: Ellos.com

What: 20% off coats and jackets

Fleur du Mal:

When: Monday, October 8th

Where: FleurduMal.com

What:

– $50 off $250 with code “takeitoff50”

– $100 off $400 with code “takeisoff100”

– $250 off $800 with code “takeitoff250”

– $500 off $1500 with code “takeitoff500”

– *offer excludes all new arrivals

Manduka:

When: Thursday, October 11th – Monday, October 15th

Where: manduka.com

What: Flash Sale

MILLY:

When: Thursday, October 4th – Tuesday, October 9th

Where: milly.com

What: 25% off site wide, with code: “LOVEMILLY”

LANE BRYANT

Visit any Lane Bryant Outlet near you to get half off on select clothing, sleepwear and accessories until October 8. Also, scoop up the Lane Bryant’s newest flawless fit denim – the Smoothing Stretch Skinny jean, which you can get your hands on for the first time ever this weekend.

bareMinerals

bareMinerals Boutique/ bareminerals.com

10/4 – 10/10 – Foundation & Skinlongevity 50ml Bundle for $65 (Value is up to $92, up to 30% off)

bareMinerals Outlets

10/5 – 10/8 – Additional 20% off Entire Purchase, 40% off Clearance

Dr. Brandt

Buy one, get one on the detoxifying antioxidant water booster

Coupon Code: BOGOWATER

Dates: Oct 4th – 8th