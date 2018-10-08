Cardi B Admits She Misses Her Baby Weight: I Want To ‘Gain’ It Back

Cardi B took to Instagram to post some stunning pics of her post-baby slim body on Oct. 8 and she admitted that she wants to gain weight again as soon as possible.

Cardi B, 25, wants to be thicker! The rapper posted two new photos (one from the front and one from the back) of her slim post-baby body to Instagram on Oct. 8 and she revealed that she wants to gain back some of the baby weight she had before giving birth to daughter Kulture back in July. “Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back 😩. Skinnymomma @teamiblends getting me snatched,” Cardi captioned one of the pics. In the snapshots, one of which she later deleted, the new mom can be seen posing in a black leather bra under a black and white patterned jacket with matching leather pants. She also wore a hat that had the same pattern as her jacket, and black and white boots.

Cardi’s always been confident in showing off her body so it’s no surprise that she took the time to flaunt it in the new pics. Whether she’s thin or sporting a baby bump, she always looks incredible and the fact that she wants to put on more pounds when most new mamas want to shed them is totally refreshing!

Cardi’s weight is not the only thing she wants to change, though. Last month the outspoken star took to social media to admit that she was going to get a “breast renovation” in the upcoming months since she wasn’t happy with the way her breasts looked after having Kulture. “Kulture did me bad,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “I’m getting my t*ts done. I don’t give a f**k. Matter of fact, I’m not even going to call it a surgery. I’m just going to say a ‘t*tty renovation’ because I got to renovate these s**ts.”

We’ll be on the look out for updates from Cardi’s account. She has yet to post an official pic of Kulture’s full face but with how open she’s been to her fans, we’re pretty sure she’ll post the perfect one when she’s ready. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy when she posts gorgeous pics of herself!