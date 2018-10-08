Busy Philipps Alleges ‘Bully’ James Franco Got Physical With Her On-Set: ‘He Threw Me To The Ground’

Busy Philipps alleges James Franco assaulted her on the set of ‘Freaks and Geeks’ in 1999, according to a new report, which claims this and more assault accusations will be divulged in her forthcoming memoir.

Busy Philipps, 39, alleges James Franco, 40, once pushed her to the ground on the set of Freaks and Geeks, according to Radar Online. In her shocking new memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, Philipps claims multiple men in Hollywood mistreated her throughout her 20-year career — one of which was Franco. Philipps alleges Franco was a “f–king bully” on set — and once shoved her to the ground in a fit of anger, the site reports.

While filming a scene of Freaks and Geeks, Philipps alleges she was directed to gently hit Franco in the chest while delivering her line. — That’s when Franco allegedly attacked her out of nowhere. “He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!’” she reportedly writes in the book. “And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me.”

Philipps claims Franco then stormed off, and the crew, who were reportedly shaken by his actions, rushed to help her up off the ground. The actress reportedly explains how she confided in her costar at the time, Linda Cardellini, who told Philipps to call her manager. However, the next day, Philipps allegedly writes that Franco apologized to her, only after the director and producers ordered him to do so. Despite the apparent apology, Franco was never disciplined for his behavior, according to the report.

This Will Only Hurt a Little is set for release on October 16.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to representatives for both Busy Philipps and James Franco.