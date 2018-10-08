BTS’ ‘Burn The Stage’: Fans Freak Doc Is Being Turned Into A Movie After Spotting Poster At Theaters

Well, this would be EPIC! BTS fans are convinced that a full-length movie of the guys’ YouTube documentary, ‘Burn the Stage,’ is coming to theaters after posters started popping up around the world!

Six months after BTS premiered an eight-episode tour documentary called Burn the Stage on YouTube, it looks like they might be getting a feature film of the same name! Proud ARMY members spotted movie posters for Burn The Stage at various theaters across the globe, and now, there’s a page on AMC’s website that advertises the film. While there are no details regarding what it entails, the web page reveals that the film will premiere on Nov. 15 and be an hour and 25 minutes in length. It’s unclear if the rumored Burn the Stage movie will just be the tour documentary shown on the big screen, or if will be all new footage.

Regardless of what the movie will include, it’s no secret that passionate BTS fans are absolutely thrilled about it. Many are pointing out that if the documentary does come to theaters, it would put the guys in the running for major awards that they may have never had an opportunity to win before, too! “BTS are doing a burn the stage movie? We going [for] Oscar nomination now?” one person wrote. Another added, “BTS will release burn the stage movie in November. We really going Oscars now!”

The original Burn the Stage documentary offered fans an inside look at what went down behind the scenes of the guys’ 2017 Wings tour. Since then, they’ve become worldwide phenomenons, so there would certainly be a lot of possible footage that could be added if the feature film version expands beyond just that.

I can't believe we're getting a whole cinematic film of burn the stage. Bts are really taking over 🤙🏾 — daydream🌙 (@hopieismyhopie) October 8, 2018

BTS recently wrapped up the US leg of their Love Yourself tour. This week, they’re headed to Europe for a string of shows, which will take them through the end of October.