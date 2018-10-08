Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Gives Birth 4 Mos. After Their Daughter’s Tragic Death

We can’t imagine how difficult it must be to welcome a baby while mourning the recent death of another, but that’s exactly where Bode and Morgan Miller find themselves. Our thoughts are with their family during this bittersweet time!

Bode Miller, 40, and his wife Morgan, 31, have had a rollercoaster year. Four months after their 19-month-old baby girl Emeline tragically passed away after falling into a swimming pool, the couple welcomed another newborn to their family. Morgan was pregnant when her youngest drowned, even taking Emeline along with her to an ultrasound appointment before the accident, but the siblings will unfortunately never get the chance to meet each other. Bode and Morgan’s little one arrived on Oct. 5, they confirmed to People, and we’re hoping this blessing of a baby can bring some light back into their lives. They have one other child together, Nash Skan, 3, and Bode has Samuel, 5, and Neesyn, 10, from previous relationships.

Morgan and Bode have been trying to spread awareness about the dangers of drowning, which is the number one cause of death for children between the ages of one and four, since their daughter passed away. Not only has the couple been open about the events leading to the accident, but they have also shared their pain with their followers. “I often find myself wanting to reach into videos and pictures and just pull you out,” Morgan captioned an Instagram slideshow of Emeline. “Searching for ways to bring you back so our family is whole again. So our hearts are whole again. We miss you so much, my love.”

As heartbreaking as a message like that is to read, we’re so glad she and her husband are educating people on the tragic consequences of accidents like these. We’re sure the birth of their newborn must feel bittersweet, but we’re wishing the Miller family all the best in this time of both heartbreak and celebration.