‘DWTS’: Bobby Bones Vows To ‘Catch’ Up To Other Contestants — ‘No One Is Going To Out Work Us’

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess are working hard to make it to the top of leaderboard, and the duo spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their next steps in the competition!

Bobby Bones, 36, and Sharna Burgess, 33, are one of the pairs to watch on Dancing With the Stars. In these first few weeks of the competition, Bobby and Sharna have had a blast on the dance floor. Season 27 is heating up, especially because the celebs and their pros have been learning two dances. After the week 2 results, Bobby and Sharna talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their plans for the future.

“I feel accomplished because I have a teacher that has learned how to teach me. That’s the great thing about Sharna, she has figured out my odd style of learning, which isn’t the style of normal dancers,” Bobby told HollywoodLife after the week 2 results. “So we are going to take it and get to work tomorrow morning and we are going to start again. One thing I do and one thing she does is show up and do the work, and no one is going to out work us. They may for a while. They may be a little cleaner. They may have a little more pizzazz, but we are going to catch them!”

Sharna added, “I think you actually have all the pizzazz in the world. Finesse is what we are going for. We don’t need more pizzaz, we got that in spades!” The duo scored 20 and 19 out of 30 on New York Night and Las Vegas Night the previous week.

For Most Memorable Year night on Dancing With the Stars, Bobby and Sharna will be dancing a contemporary dance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.