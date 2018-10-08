Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

‘DWTS’: Bobby Bones Vows To ‘Catch’ Up To Other Contestants — ‘No One Is Going To Out Work Us’

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "New York City Night" - The 12 remaining couples take a bite out of the Big Apple and dance to iconic songs from the city that never sleeps, as New York City Night comes to "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, OCT. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TOM BERGERON, MILO MANHEIM, WITNEY CARSON
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2701A" - On part two of the spectacular season premiere, the 13 celebrities get ready to hit the ballroom floor once again, with a lot riding on their final scores, on "Dancing with the Stars," live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ALAN BERSTEN, ALEXIS REN
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2701A" - On part two of the spectacular season premiere, the 13 celebrities get ready to hit the ballroom floor once again, with a lot riding on their final scores, on "Dancing with the Stars," live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DEMARCUS WARE, LINDSAY ARNOLD
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2701A" - On part two of the spectacular season premiere, the 13 celebrities get ready to hit the ballroom floor once again, with a lot riding on their final scores, on "Dancing with the Stars," live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, MARY LOU RETTON View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess are working hard to make it to the top of leaderboard, and the duo spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their next steps in the competition!

Bobby Bones, 36, and Sharna Burgess, 33, are one of the pairs to watch on Dancing With the Stars. In these first few weeks of the competition, Bobby and Sharna have had a blast on the dance floor. Season 27 is heating up, especially because the celebs and their pros have been learning two dances. After the week 2 results, Bobby and Sharna talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their plans for the future.

“I feel accomplished because I have a teacher that has learned how to teach me. That’s the great thing about Sharna, she has figured out my odd style of learning, which isn’t the style of normal dancers,” Bobby told HollywoodLife after the week 2 results. “So we are going to take it and get to work tomorrow morning and we are going to start again. One thing I do and one thing she does is show up and do the work, and no one is going to out work us. They may for a while. They may be a little cleaner. They may have a little more pizzazz, but we are going to catch them!”

Sharna added, “I think you actually have all the pizzazz in the world. Finesse is what we are going for. We don’t need more pizzaz, we got that in spades!” The duo scored 20 and 19 out of 30 on New York Night and Las Vegas Night the previous week.

For Most Memorable Year night on Dancing With the Stars, Bobby and Sharna will be dancing a contemporary dance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.