Blac Chyna Reveals Why She Has Zero Regrets About Her Wild On/Off Romance With Rob Kardashian

It’s no secret that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have had a VERY tumultuous relationship, but still, she says she has no regrets. Here’s why!

In less than a year together, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian got engaged, had a baby and went through a very explosive breakup, which has been haunting them ever since. Still, Chyna admits she looks back on their time together in a positive way. “I wouldn’t change nothing of Rob & Chyna at all because that was our reality,” she tells DailyMailTV in a new interview. “The good, the bad and whatever else.” One season of the pair’s reality show aired on E! when they were together, but after the split in 2017, it didn’t come back for season two.

Despite her positive outlook on the show and the past, it’s obvious that the cancellation of Rob & Chyna has had an effect on Blac’s life. In fact, she even sued Rob and members of his family for axing the show, and therefore blocking her from making money. However, the Kardashians filed back in a lawsuit of their own, explaining that since Rob and Chyna broke up, there was no show to film, which is the only reason they pulled the series. The lawsuit remains ongoing. Still, Rob and Chyna will always be parents to their daughter, Dream, so these families are connected for life.

Luckily, the exes have managed to calm down a bit when it comes to calling each other out publicly. This wasn’t always the case, though. Who could forget when Rob posted revenge porn to get back at Chyna during one of their vicious feuds in July 2017?! In response, Chyna fired back with allegations of physical abuse against Rob.

These days, it seems like they are just focusing on the well-being of Dream, though. Could the drama be behind them for good?!