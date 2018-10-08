Blac Chyna Stunningly Reveals She’d Get Back With Ex Rob Kardashian: ‘We’ll See’

Blac Chyna gave a recent revealing interview to ‘DailyMailTV’ and she shockingly explained that despite her rocky romantic history with ex Rob Kardashian, there’s still a chance that they could reconcile.

Blac Chyna, 30, wasn’t afraid to share her feelings about her life in a new tell-all two-part interview with DailyMailTV and one of the topics she discussed was the possibility of getting back together with her ex Rob Kardashian. “Yes, maybe, we’ll see. OK?,” the mom-of-two said when asked if there was a chance she’d let Rob back in romantically. The former lovebirds and parents of one-year-old Dream have made headlines in the past for a very public online feud and messy breakup so Blac’s willingness to possibly get back with Rob is definitely surprising!

Although there were tough times between Blac and Rob, Blac admitted that they truly did love each other and explained that their adorable daughter is a symbol of that love. “I felt like a lot of people misconstrued the whole situation,” Blac said of their troubled past. “There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super smart as Dream if it was any other type of way. You can look into her face and just tell she’s made of love. She’s like perfect.”

In addition to discussing her feelings about Rob and Dream, Blac revealed that she’s currently single and enjoying focusing on her career and two children (she also has five-year-old son, King Cairo whom she shares with rapper Tyga). She explained that ever since she had her first son, her priorities in life have changed and she spends most of the time making sure her children are happy and have what they need. “I mean before, like it was all about me,” Blac said. “I was kind of really selfish. But now I have these two little ones, so I have to be more cautious, more aware and more attentive of these little people I created. It’s so different.”