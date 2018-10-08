Bethenny Frankel Holds Hands With Mystery Man 2 Months After BF Dennis Shields’ Death

Bethenny Frankel was spotted strolling the streets of Boston hand-in-hand with a handsome guy, and everyone’s wondering who this mystery man is!

Well, we guess we know what to expect on the next season of Real Housewives of New York. TMZ photogs spotted Bethenny Frankel in Boston on October 7, deep in conversation — and holding hands — with a tall, handsome stranger. It’s unclear who this man is, or their relationship to each other. But from the look on Bethenny’s face, and the grip they have on each other, it looks like their connection is deep. See the pic of Bethenny and her mystery guy below!

Their beantown outing comes about two months after Bethenny’s beloved on-again off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, was found dead of an apparent overdose in his Trump Tower apartment. We’re glad that Bethenny seems to be happy after such a tumultuous year. Days after Dennis’ tragic death, Bethenny tweeted that she was experiencing such pain and sorrow. “It’s hard to breathe and I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so,” she tweeted. “It’s excruciating — death is no closure and constant ?’s & memories. Our relationship is current, so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends.”

She also had to deal with a deep feud that festered with her RHONY co-star Carole Radziwill just prior to Dennis’ passing. Carole, who recently left the Bravo reality show, and Bethenny traded jabs about anything and everything. Carole most recently accused the SkinnyGirl founder of “skinny-shaming” women with her products, as well as age-shaming. On the RHONY reunion special, they were full-on screaming at each other! Carole revealed, though, that she reached out to Bethenny with a handwritten note following Dennis’ death, but didn’t hear back. Maybe time will heal this friendship?

Mystery man aside, it looked like Bethenny was having a grand time in Boston from her Instagram stories. The RHONY star visited Boston University and her “old stomping grounds” in town. Maybe this guy is an old friend from her Boston days? Let’s find out!