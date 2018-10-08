Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton Enjoy Romantic Montana Getaway 3 Days After He Finalizes Divorce

Ben Affleck is using his newfound freedom to become one with nature! The actor took a trip with his 22-year-old girlfriend to the Montana wilderness, just days after inking his divorce settlement.

There’s nothing like spending some time in nature to clear the mind! Following the finalization of his divorce, and a 40-day stint in rehab, Ben Affleck, 46, fled to the Montana mountains for a weekend excursion. As his side, was his new flame, Shauna Sexton, 22, and the pair were the picture of happiness as they went fishing and hiking in the scenic wilderness. In images of their trip, which served as the pair’s first official getaway together, they can be seen hanging by a bubbling river, as Shauna poses with a newly-caught trout. In another photo, posted to her Instagram stories, the pair stumbled upon several deer in the woods. This looked like quite the adventure!

Ben and his Playboy model beau were first spotted together on August 16 during a dinner date out, and just three days later were spotted together once again in Santa Monica. The romance seemed to be heating up quickly, but just a week later, on August 22, Ben was whisked away to rehab by Jennifer Garner, 46, who orchestrated an intervention for him. At the time, Shauna shut down rumors that she played a role in Ben’s relapse. Ben is a grown ass man, baby. He makes his own decisions,” she wrote on Instagram.

Now – with his divorce finally settled, Ben can fully focus on his budding romance with Shauna. The divorce has been a long-time coming, as the pair first announced their split back in 2015, more than three years ago! The former flames met with a private judge and sorted out the final details of their split on Oct. 5, court documents confirmed. The exes share three kids together: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

For the first time, Ben opened up about his battle with addiction, via an Oct. 5 Instagram post. “This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” he added. Given Ben’s choice to use his clean slate to spend some quality time with nature, it looks like he’s on the right path!