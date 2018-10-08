Happy Birthday, Bella Thorne: See 21 Of Her Hottest Looks In Honor Of Her 21st Birthday

Bella Thorne is officially 21! The actress celebrates her birthday today, Oct. 8, and we’re celebrated by taking a look back at 21 of her hottest looks!

Happy birthday, Bella Thorne! The Midnight Sun star celebrates a milestone today, October 8, because she just turned 21 years old! In honor of this momentous occasion, we decided to celebrate by rounding up 21 of her hottest looks – because we all know there’s a ton of them! From red bustier gowns to fishnet tops, the actress has absolutely no shortage of sexy outfits.

While Bella does have a ton of say over her wardrobe, she does work with 23-year-old stylist Mikiel Benyamin to come up with some of her unique styles. The fashion curator, who also works with other celebs like Cardi B, Normani, and Keke Palmer, recently opened up about what it’s like to work with his fashionable clients.

“I tend to like to work with clients who like taking risks,” Benyamin told Page Six. “The fashion industry and editors love a girl who can take a risk and turn it into a trend. So when I take on a client and they tell me they like to take risks in a very chic way, I of course make sure that happens.”

It’s no secret that Bella isn’t afraid of showing plenty of skin, but that’s all part of the fun of styling her. “With the right mix, you can take a scandalous piece and juxtapose it with more refined styles,” Benyamin said, adding that his current favorite designers are Balenciaga, Gucci and Y-Project. “Working with Bella is something I can’t explain,” he continued. “She knows exactly what looks good on her body and what her vision is. It’s my job to take that vision and make it a reality, bringing the best of the best back for her to wear.”

Bella and Benyamin are clearly a match made in heaven because we are totally obsessed with all of the Famous In Love star’s ensembles. Check out the 21 looks we love the most in the gallery above!