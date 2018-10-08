Congratulations! Barbara Bush, the daughter of former president George W. Bush, is married, as she tied the knot with Craig Louis Coyne in an ‘intimate’ ceremony that also included her grandfather, George H. W. Bush!

It’s not everyday that two former American presidents attend a wedding, but that was the case on Oct. 7, as Barbara Bush, 36, married screenwriter Craig Coyne, 37, in a private ceremony on the family’s estate in Kennebunkport, Maine. Only 20 members of Barbara’s family witnessed her simple yet romantic ceremony, according to PEOPLE, but the guest list contained some major political icons. Barbara’s parents, former President George W. Bush, 72, and former First Lady Laura Bush, 71, were there, as was her grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush, 94. Jenna’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, 36, was also among the attendees, as were Jenna’s daughters, Mila, 5, and Poppy, 3, who served as flower girls.

Craig, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, had his parents – Darlene and Edwards James Coyne Jr. – there, and his brother, Edward Coyne III, served as best man. Craig’s mother and sister, Katie, each gave a reading during the ceremony, as did former FLOTUS Laura Bush. It was a “very short, sweet ceremony,” Barbara told PEOPLE. Sadly, Barbara’s grandmother (and her namesake) former First Lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 in April, but she was still present at the ceremony. Barbara customized her custom Vera Wang gown of ivory silk crepe with a reminder of her late grandmother.

“It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” she told PEOPLE. As for her “something blue,” Barbara wore a pair of earrings from her twin, Jenna.

Poppy pulled double-duty, acting as the ring bearer as well as the flower girl. “Poppy realized that the box was empty so she ran to the front and she kept holding it open, like ‘This is fake, this is fake,’ “ Jenna said while talking with her TODAY show colleagues on Oct. 8. “And at one point we were all praying and Poppy ran and almost tackled Barbara and gave her a huge hug.”

This surprise, intimate wedding comes after a whirlwind, five-week engagement. During this time, Craig – who has acted in movies like 2005’s Jarhead, as well as independent flicks like Look At Me and The Snowtown Murders – moved across the country, leaving Los Angeles behind to join Barbara in Manhattan.

The two were set up on a blind date by friends in November 2017, and were a couple by New Year’s Eve. To make this romance even more heartwarming, Craig proposed to Barbara at the same spot in Kennebunkport when her grandparents got engaged 75 years earlier. “It’s just been a very sweet romance,” Barbara told PEOPLE. “And we’ve been long-distance for most of it — he’s been in LA and I’ve been in New York — but we’ve gotten to spend a lot of time together.” Now, they’ll spend the rest of their lives – for better or worse – together. Congratulations!