Ariana Grande Posts Topless Pic Of Her Wearing Nothing But Paint On Instagram — See Pic

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Oct. 8 to show off a sexy topless pic of herself covered in paint from her “God is a Woman” music video and it was definitely a sight to see!

Ariana Grande, 25, got major attention when she took to Instagram to post a revealing topless photo that showed her wearing nothing but light-colored paint. “titty paint @alexameadeart#giaw #behindthescenes#ivepostedthisanddeleteditbefore #iknow#itsokay,” the singer captioned the sexy pic. In the photo, Ariana can be seen with her hands above her head as the paint is smeared all over her chest area, arms, cheek and lips. The brunette beauty had a long low braid in her hair in the flattering photo and accentuated her gorgeous eyes by wearing thick black eyeliner. The pic was a behind the scenes snapshot from her “God is a Woman” music video in which she sported the same eye-catching body paint.

The new pic comes after Ariana took some time away from the spotlight to deal with her ex Mac Miller‘s shocking death from an apparent overdose. She was seen on private outings with boyfriend Pete Davidson and looked somber as she strolled the streets of New York after the tragic news about Mac. Her new pic is definitely a sign that she’s surely but slowly coming back out and doing what she does best and we couldn’t be happier for her.

In addition to posting the new paint pic, Ariana showed love and support for Pete when she took to her Instagram story last week to post a pic of him on Saturday Night Live. “I love you like Kanye loves Kanye,” she captioned the snapshot. Pete caused major headlines when he told Kanye to go back on his meds in a skit on the episode. Yeezy’s fans didn’t like the slam about the rapper but Ariana proved she’s on her beau’s side when she posted her sweet pic.

We’ll keep an eye on Ariana’s social media accounts to give updates on any of her upcoming plans. After going through a tough year, we hope she’s healing and keeping music close to her heart.