Ariana Grande Shades Kanye West & Supports Pete Davidson, Despite Kim K Friendship

Ariana Grande roasted Kanye West on social media with just one subtle post! After her fiance, Pete Davidson slammed the rapper on ‘SNL’ Ariana took a shot at him and you’ve got to see this. Wait, isn’t she friends with the Kardashians? — YUP!

Ariana Grande, 25, definitely caught the latest episode of Saturday Night Live on the night of October 6. If you didn’t watch, Ari’s fiancé Pete Davidson, 24, slammed Kanye West, 41, during “Weekend Update”, after the rapper’s pro-Trump rant during an appearance on the show’s season 44 premiere on September 29. When Pete came on the screen, Ari took a picture and posted it to her Instagram story with the caption, “I love you like Kanye loves Kanye”.

It seems as though the “God Is A Woman” singer was gushing over her fiancé’s skit, in which he told Kanye to go back on his meds. The comedian even admitted that Ye’s rant was the most awkward thing he’s ever witnessed during his four years on the show. “Mental illness is not excuse for being a jacka–,” Pete added during his reaction to Ye’s behavior on the show. He joked, “Do you know how wrong you have to be about politics for me to notice?”

Grande also shared photos of her fiancé in what appeared to be a dressing room, and then a snap of him standing on their New York City apartment balcony. So, it’s very clear that she is staying in Pete’s corner, despite being friends with the Kardashian family, specifically, Kim, 37. Ye’s wife has always been a supporter of Ari, as she attended one of her concerts last year. Kim and her daughter North, actually hung out backstage at Ari’s Dangerous Woman Tour at The Forum in Inglewood, CA in April 2017, where Kim snapped a photo of Ari holding North.

Ariana Grande posts a screenshot of Pete Davidson on Saturday Night live.

Since then, the two have been quite close, sharing sweet exchanges on Instagram and other social media platforms. Ari has also been tight with Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 21. The singer, along with Kim, Kendall and Kylie, all hung out backstage at Ye’s Pablo Tour concert back in September 2016.

While Kanye’s SNL rant and unplanned, the following skits about him were. Ahead of the episode, a show insider had already told HollywoodLife.com that the cast was planning to do something after Ye’s off-the-script actions. “The cast felt railroaded by Kanye’s outburst at the end of the show but they are now using it as a means to find humor from it,” the source said, noting that they would center a portion of “Weekend Update” around Ye, as you saw.