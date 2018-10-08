Nikki Bella & John Cena: Hooking Up After Australia Reunion? — She Still ‘Enjoys Being Around Him’

Former WWE dream team Nikki Bella and John Cena were spotted together in Australia on Oct. 6. Does this mean they’re working things out again, in bed? HL learned the EXCLUSIVE truth.

After breaking up ahead of their planned wedding on May 5, Nikki Bella, 34, and John Cena, 41, looked like a couple again after strolling through a Melbourne mall together on Oct. 6! We learned if the former flames are hooking up again, or just being civil, since they were both attending the WWE Super Show Down Live Event in Australia over the weekend. “Nikki will always hold a special place in her heart for John, but she no longer has any romantic feelings towards him,” a source close to Nikki EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “John played such an important role in her life and it’s been long enough since their breakup that they can enjoy spending time together occasionally, but only as friends.” But can they still be friends…with benefits?

“Although it was a difficult breakup, Nikki had no hard feelings towards John and she knows they want what’s best for each other,” our source continues. Nikki and John called off their engagement at the end of July after being together for six years, despite two previous breakups. And our source gives us even more insight into that heartbreaking split — and the answer to our hookup questions! “They didn’t split because their chemistry was off, and while it is not entirely easy for her, she is not hooking up with him,” our source explains. “They were mature enough to realize things wouldn’t have worked out in the long run because they want different things, but she still misses him and enjoys being around him.”

John and Nikki, who are both signed under WWE, were willing to work on those differences before. “I physically can’t have kids. So I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad,” John, who had a vasectomy, told a then delighted Nikki during the midseason finale of Total Bellas. And although the Blockers actor insisted he won’t change his mind, Nikki later worried that they would resent one another down the road. “Nikki knows what an amazing guy John is, but he’s just not the right one for her,” our source adds.

It makes sense that Nikki and John aren’t reuniting between the sheets. Not so long before the WWE event, Nikki admitted her and John “haven’t spoken recently” at the iHeart Radio Music Festival, she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Sept. 24. She was then caught comment-flirting with The Bachelorette’s Jason Tartick, 29, underneath a booty-baring Instagram post from Oct. 1! You must read their conversation — kissy emojis included!