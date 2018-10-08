Amber Rose Will Be Voting In Midterms For 1st Time & Urges You To Do The Same: Here’s Why

Amber Rose wants you to rock the vote! The SlutWalk founder was recently inspired to vote in her first midterm election, and she told us exclusively why she thinks everyone needs to follow her lead!

We’re less than a month away from the 2018 midterm elections in the United States, and it’s more important than ever to head to the polls on November 6. Amber Rose knows this! The 34-year-old activist and model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Amber Rose SlutWalk on October 6 that she’s voting in a midterm for the first time this year, and it’s all thanks to a certain orange someone in the White House. “I think we are all very shocked when Trump got into office. I think that is when I got into politics, to be honest with you,” Amber said. “I only did a presidential vote before. I never did a midterm vote but I will this year!”

And Amber wants everyone, especially young women, to head to the polls, too. “It’s very important to vote and realize as women we have a voice and we are trying to make a change in our community,” she told us. She’s right! As Amber previously told us EXCLUSIVELY, “I think they kind of see now that we had an opportunity to vote for somebody else and we didn’t and now we are in a situation were we don’t want to be in. Now, instead of not voting at all, we have to kind of vote for the lesser evil if that is how you feel.”

BTW, deadlines to register to vote in the midterms are coming up fast. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time! We have a guide to every registration deadline in the country HERE, which includes information on how you can register, and where to do it. You can also register to vote in the module below, right here on HollywoodLife.com, thanks to our partnership with Rock the Vote:

Now get out there and vote on November 6! Don’t miss your chance to change the course of history — and make Amber proud!