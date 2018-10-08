Amber Rose’s Deeply Disappointed In Blac Chyna For Ditching SlutWalk: It Was A Slap In The Face

Before unfollowing each other on IG, Blac Chyna proved her friendship with Amber Rose was over by blowing off attending her annual Slutwalk. We’ve got details on how Amber was furious.

Amber Rose‘s annual Slutwalk is something the Loveline host pours her heart and soul into. Every year her BFF Blac Chyna, 30 is there by her side to support her bestie in her annual rally to call for an end to rape culture. Chy was noticeably absent from the 2018 event on Oct. 6, blowing it off to later attend the BET Hip Hop Awards. Now they’ve quit each other on social media and their friendship appears to be over. “One of the biggest days of the year for Amber is her SlutWalk. She finds it very important to put on and appreciates all the support she gets from her fans, sponsors and friends so having Chyna ditch it was a major slap in the face. She was very disappointed in Chyna for not showing up,” a source close to Amber tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Lots of people were waiting for her. Now the talk of the SlutWalk is about how and why Chyna didn’t show over the message that Amber wants out there from the event. Amber is very upset that Chyna made it all about her when the day should have been all about people who are struggling and want change,” our insider continues.

“It will be very hard to forgive Chyna or this, Amber is mad. It was just very rude for Chyna not to show up especially since she had no good excuse not to in the first place,” our source adds. Chyna later showed up at the BET Hip Hop Awards so she was in L.A. The Slutwalk happened earlier in the day so her absence was very much a hot topic. She made Amber look bad by not being there for her pal because Chyna’s attendance had been promoted to the media ahead of time.

Whether or not ditching the Slutwalk was what triggered the end of their friendship or was just a final straw, the two are apparently no longer buddies. They shockingly unfollowed each other on social media on Oct. 8. For years the ladies have been inseparable, even going as each other’s awards show dates from 2015 on. In June they walked the BET Awards red carpet together, even playfully kissing for the cameras. The last time they were photographed together was on Aug. 27 when they were pictured holding hands in LA. Since then things have been relatively quiet between the besties until their social media ghostings of each other. Hopefully they’ll find a way to repair the damage cause there’s nothing better than two strong women like Amber and Chyna taking on the world together.