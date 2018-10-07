Sky Brown: 5 Things About The Famous Skateboarder, 10, Competing On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

Sky Brown is one pint-sized cutie with so much talent. The pro skateboarder has joined ‘DWTS: Juniors’ as a contestant. Here’s what you need to know about Sky as you watch!

Sky Brown, 10, is going from the skate park to the ballroom! The adorable and fierce skateboarder will be competing for the DWTS: Juniors mirrorball trophy. She’s partnered with JT Church and mentored by Alan Bersten. So, you might be wondering — who is Sky? Check out these 5 key facts below!

1. Sky is a skateboarding and surfing prodigy! Sky learned to skateboard when she was just 3 years old. She’s become of the youngest girls to compete and media at a professional skateboarding competition. Her skateboarding and surfing skills have also made her popular on Instagram. Sky’s Instagram account with her brother, Ocean, has over 158,000 followers!

2. She made history in 2016. Sky was the youngest skateboarder to compete at the 2016 Vans US Open. She was just 8 years old!

3. She’s got her sights set on the 2020 Olympics! “I would like to go to the Olympics while I’m young — I don’t really wanna be 16 or something going to the Olympics [for the first time]. I wanna be young and show every girl that you can do it, just go for it — even though you’re little,” she said, according to FanSided. Sky hails from Miyazaki, Japan.

4. Her brother, Ocean, is also a famous skateboarder. They get to share this amazing experience together. “Just like me, Ocean saw people around him skateboarding from a young age and decided he was going to do it too,” Sky told Teen Vogue. “He just went for it. It’s good having someone by my side who supports and loves me and who understands this crazy world of skateboarding. We always tease each other and are a little competitive but always in a friendly way. He’s my best friend. He makes me a better skateboarder every day.

5. She wants to inspire girls to chase their dreams just like she did. She wants to change the image of skateboarding. She doesn’t want people to see it as just a boys sport. “In Japan, there are a lot of girls that don’t participate in sports and it is looked at more as something for boys to do,” she told Teen Vogue. “I want to change this so girls can see they can do the same activities as boys if not better. Girls can do anything and we shouldn’t care what people say. Just do it and have fun.”