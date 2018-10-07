Mackenzie Ziegler: 5 Things About The Singer & Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

More dancing is ahead for Mackenzie Ziegler! The former ‘Dance Moms’ start has joined the cast of ‘DWTS: Juniors.’ Here’s what you should know about Mackenzie!

Mackenzie Ziegler, 14, is ready to show off her skills in the ballroom! The young star is a contestant on the first-ever DWTS: Juniors. She and partner Sage Rosen will be competing for the mirrorball trophy. So, who is Mackenzie? You’ve definitely seen this girl before — probably dancing! Check out these 5 essential facts below!

1. Mackenzie starred on Dance Moms! She starred on the reality dance show for 6 years with her mother, Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni, older sister, Maddie Ziegler, and former coach Abby Lee Miller. She left the show in 2016 to pursue other projects.

2. She’s now a singer! Mackenzie has released a number of singles, including “Monsters (aka Haters),” “Wonderful,” “Nothing On Us,” and “What If.” In 2017, she embarked on the Day & Night tour with Johnny Orlando.

3. She recently starred on a YouTube series! Mackenzie plays Cassie on Total Eclipse. She also serves as an executive producer on the show for the digital network Brat. She also released her first book, Kenzie’s Rules for Life, in May 2018.

4. Mackenzie and her sister, Maddie, are “totally different.” Mackenzie opened up about her sister to Paper Magazine: “She’s obviously a dancer and an actress, but she loves painting and drawing. She’s very artistic. Her paintings are all over our walls and they look like you could get them from the store. They’re really amazing. She’s so creative and I really like that about her because we’re totally different. I like to make crafts and make messes, but she likes to paint and to go to art galleries.”

5. She loves DIYs! Mackenzie is super crafty. “I love making DIYs,” she told Paper. “Every time my friends come over, we make slime or we go to the store and get crafts.”