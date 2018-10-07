Tristan Thompson Fears Khloe Kardashian Will Never ‘Fully Forgive’ Him After Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson is concerned that the relationship between him and Khloe Kardashian may never be as good as it was before his cheating scandal and he’s hoping that she can somehow fully trust him again.

Tristan Thompson, 27, has been doing his best to get Khloe Kardashian, 34, to forgive him and trust him again after his shocking cheating scandal back when she was pregnant with baby True, but he’s worried things may never be the same between them. “Tristan does worry sometimes that things will never totally be right with Khloe ever again—that he’s broken the trust and it will never fully be repaired,” a source close to Tristan EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They go through periods where everything is great, and he thinks they are totally back on track again, but then something triggers Khloe, and they’re back to square one again. Tristan is kind of at a loss though as to what he can do at this point, he’s apologized over and over again, and he’s promised Khloe that he will never mess up again, there’s really no more he can do.”

Tristan’s fears are understandable considering Khloe’s latest decision. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly postponed her move back to Cleveland with Tristan after she and five-month-old True were supposed to be by the NBA player’s side as he moved back to the area to start the new basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Khloe’s hesitation and reported trust issues makes us wonder if their future is as bright as we hoped. They seemed to be making things work this past summer while they lived near Khloe’s family in Los Angeles but now that there’s a location change, things seem to be different.

Although Khloe hasn’t come out and shared her feelings about her baby daddy directly, she has been taking to social media to post cryptic inspirational quotes about staying strong in difficult times. We’re not sure if she’ll ever fully get over what happened with Tristan but it turns out that if she realizes she can’t forgive him, he’d like to know about it. “If she isn’t able to forgive him fully then he kind of wishes she would just say that,” the source continued. “Right now it’s like they’re in this never ending limbo, and it sucks.”

We’ve reached out to Tristan’s rep for comment but have yet to receive a response.