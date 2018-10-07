Tiny & T.I: The ‘Clever’ Way She Convinced Him To Shoot Spin-Off Of ‘Family Hustle’

T.I. and Tiny Harris are returning to VH1 for a follow up series to their show ‘Family Hustle.’ Here’s how the Xscape member convinced her husband to do another reality series.

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are going to be back on our TVs fairly soon! The couple will be following up their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle with a brand new VH1 series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Ahead of the October 22 premiere, HollywoodLife learned how the Xscape member convinced her husband to give reality television another shot.

“T.I. had big fears about putting the family back on a reality show – he’s very wary of it and just the pressure and intensity. But Tiny was convincing,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knew he was worried about the pressure so she was very clever and she came up with the idea to bring some of her best friends on board.”

The concept of adding friends to the mix “took a big weight off Tip’s shoulders,” the insider explained. “He’s got so many fires burning right now, the intensity of a reality show is a lot to add.” The show will also “address what has gone on in their marriage and they’ll show how they got through the tough times and how their bond is now stronger than ever,” the insider says, adding, “But the pressure and time commitment for him wasn’t nearly as much as it could have been.”