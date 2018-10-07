Cute couple alert! T.I. and Tiny attended the BET Hip-Hop Awards together on Oct. 6, and showed some sweet PDA while walking into the event arm-in-arm. Check it out here!

Despite major relationship drama earlier this year, T.I. and Tiny are back on track — they even attended the BET Hip-Hop Awards together on Oct. 6! Although the lovebirds didn’t walk the carpet together, they arrived at the event in Miami arm-in-arm, and Tiny shared a video of the entrance on her Instagram story. In the video, the two can be seen strutting into the venue, keeping close by linking arms. They were also photographed in their seats, with Tiny putting major cleavage on display in her black, corset ensemble. T.I. performed at the awards ceremony, and we’ll get to see it go down when the show airs on Oct. 16.

It’s no secret that T.I. and Tiny have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship over the years. So much so, in fact, that she even filed for divorce in 2016! By summer 2017, they were back on good terms, but things fell off again this June. It all started when T.I. shared a controversial quote on Instagram, which insinuated that men were not meant to be married. Tiny fired back by praising men who treat their woman like a “queen,” and that same weekend, T.I. was videotaped slapping another woman, Asia’h Epperson’s, butt at an event.

Neither star commented on what was going on behind closed doors at this time, but just a few weeks later, they were back on good terms. At the end of September, Tiny gushed over her man on his birthday in more than one social media post. Then, on his recently-released album, T.I. apologized for “f***ing up” in their relationship.

We’ll get to see more of how this pair’s relationship drama unfolds when their show, T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle, returns to Vh1 on Oct. 22. We can’t wait!